NEW ORLEANS (press release) –

New Orleans resident Hoang Thai Tao will speak at the Peace Corps Thought Leaders Forum on Thursday, July 21, at 4 p.m. EST. The event will feature professionals in the fields of international development and technology sharing their perspectives on leveraging emerging trends in technology for maximum impact in social and economic development. The panel will also discuss the role that Peace Corps volunteers can play in this endeavor.

“During my Peace Corps service, I witnessed an array of climate disasters, including cyclones, floods, and droughts, which led me to pursue a PhD focused on climate justice,” said Tao. “My service also led to my work with a climate tech startup addressing the climate crisis impacting the most vulnerable populations in the global south.”

Hoang Thai Tao works at the Center for Hazards Assessment, Response & Technology as a Climate Mitigation Researcher. Thai Tao joined the Peace Corps as an education volunteer in Mozambique, 2011-2013. During his service, he helped build a school, a community center, and library; and worked on housing and sanitation projects. He has continued his volunteer services by applying his engineering, architecture, and urban planning professional background to local community projects with Engineers Without Borders, Open Architecture, and the Water Collaborative. Tao’s climate mitigation work has been recognized by the Clinton Foundation, Verizon, IBM, Venture Well, Columbia, and MIT.

The Peace Corps Thought Leaders Series brings together returned Peace Corps volunteers (RPCVs) who are influencers in their profession and highlights their global perspectives, problem-solving skills and commitment to civic engagement and service. Panelists discuss how their Peace Corps service influenced their career choices and how the knowledge, skills, and abilities they gained through service have helped them make a positive impact in the United States.