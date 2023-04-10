NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, April 4, the New Orleans Saints and Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit teamed up to host athletic training, as well as inspire Covington High School students to work toward their dreams. The Saints Youth Football Development Department led the high school football team in warmups before sharing a surprise gift of Saints practice jerseys.

“Sports brings players together from various backgrounds to foster a sense of belonging and a source of pride for the community. Participating in sports instills teamwork, leadership and perseverance into young people and can help propel them into future success,” said Austin Pasco, New Orleans Saints Youth Football Development Manager. “Whether it’s the friendships they make on the field or a coach who becomes a mentor, we recognize the impact these programs have, and we are proud to support this formative experience.”

Together, the New Orleans Saints and Chevron also presented the St. Tammany Parish school with a $5,000 grant to support their athletic department’s football program that help prepare students for a bright future.

“We are proud to join the Saints in supporting Covington High School and their work to promote academic success, good character and wellness among young adults,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager of Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We thank the Saints and Covington High for partnering with us on this inspiring event. Chevron also thanks the young men in the football program for setting a great example by their hard work both on the field and in the classroom.”