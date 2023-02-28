Subscribe
Login
Logout
Account
Subscribe
Login
Account
Logout
Let Them Eat Cake

New Orleans Staycations

Get post-Carnival R-and-R and scout wedding locations at these upscale hotels

February 28, 2023   |By
Staycations
Getty

Carnival season is over and now is the perfect time for a little rest and relaxation before heading into crawfish season, festival season and summer! Not only can a staycation in New Orleans help your energy levels, but also spending time at different hotels around the city can help couples scope out the perfect place to get ready before a ceremony and block out rooms for out-of-town friends and family.

Our first three hotels are in great locations and have an excellent rooftop bar for after rehearsal dinner celebrations or where guests can mix and mingle after the reception.

The last two have both a prime location and charm, but we mainly picked them because of the spa services. Nothing completes a staycation like relaxing with a facial or deep tissue massage then popping down to the hotel bar.

A few of the hotels listed even include event spaces, so whether you’re just spending a night out in the city or gearing up for your Big Day you can’t go wrong.

The Pontchartrain Hotel

2031 St Charles Ave
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 323-1400
Visit Website

Virgin Hotel New Orleans

550 Baronne St
New Orleans LA, 70113
(504) 603-8000
Visit Website

Selina Catahoula New Orleans

914 Union St
New Orleans LA, 70112
(504) 603-2442
Visit Website

Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans

2 Canal St
New Orleans LA, 70130
(504) 434-5100
Visit Website

The Windsor Court

300 Gravier St
New Orleans LA, 70130
(800) 262-2662
Visit Website

Your guide to the dining, entertainment, lifestyle, culture and people of New Orleans from the trusted editors of New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Home, New Orleans Bride, and St. Charles Avenue.

PUBLICATIONS

New Orleans Magazine
New Orleans Bride
New Orleans Homes
St. Charles Avenue
Biz New Orleans
Louisiana Life
Acadiana Profile

COMPANY INFO

About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Subscribe
Submit

FOLLOW US

Get our email updates for the latest New Orleans dining, shopping, events, culture and more.

Copyright © 2023 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Save 50% on New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Holiday flash sale ... subscribe and save 50%

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.