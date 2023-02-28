New Orleans Staycations

Carnival season is over and now is the perfect time for a little rest and relaxation before heading into crawfish season, festival season and summer! Not only can a staycation in New Orleans help your energy levels, but also spending time at different hotels around the city can help couples scope out the perfect place to get ready before a ceremony and block out rooms for out-of-town friends and family.

Our first three hotels are in great locations and have an excellent rooftop bar for after rehearsal dinner celebrations or where guests can mix and mingle after the reception.

The last two have both a prime location and charm, but we mainly picked them because of the spa services. Nothing completes a staycation like relaxing with a facial or deep tissue massage then popping down to the hotel bar.

A few of the hotels listed even include event spaces, so whether you’re just spending a night out in the city or gearing up for your Big Day you can’t go wrong.