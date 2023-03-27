NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LGBTLOL Queer Comedy Fest will run June 1-4 at venues around the city with multiple shows dedicated to inclusivity, intersectionality, and representation. Today, the festival announces its 2023 lineup of queer-identifying stand-up comedians from across the country.

The 2023 headliners include: Amber Autry (Nashville, TN); Colton Dowling (Austin, TX); L.G. Grey (Little Rock, AR); and NOLA’s own Shep Kelly.

Visiting comics include: Storhm Artiste (Atlanta, GA); Mx. Dahlia Belle (Portland, OR); Gabby Jordan Brown (Brooklyn, NY); Ray Earl (Phoenix, AZ); Akudo Ejelonu (Philadelphia, PA); Joe Esch (Pittsburgh, PA); Jade Esteban Estrada (San Antonio, TX); Chris Grace (Los Angeles, CA); Bobby Hankinson (Brooklyn, NY); Angie Krass (San Leandro, CA); Jenn Lederer (New York, NY); Caroline Moore (Boston, MA); Elle O’Elle (Atlanta, GA); Quan’darius (Los Angeles, CA); Joe John Sanchez III (Portland, OR); Alina Siddiqui (Kissimmee, FL); Drew Tessier (Manhattan, NY); Kim Wadsworth (Dallas, TX); and Wonder Dave (San Francisco, CA).

Local selected performing comedians include: Ryan Rogers, Samantha Bednarz, Kechi Chibueze, Laveau Contraire, Sakinah Daaz, Roman Ellis, Clara Kelley, Tina McCrory, Anastassia Medusa, Nidia Morales, JQ Palms, and Jennifer Turbo.

“We’re doing something historic,” says New Orleans native & festival founder Ryan Rogers. “We’re creating space and amplifying voices at a time when LGBTQIA+ performers truly need it. This year, LGBTLOL emerges as a national platform where queer performers from around the country can come together and be hilarious.”

The four-day festival will take place at locations around the city including American Townhouse, Virgin Hotels, Ugly Dog Saloon, Oz, Allways Lounge, NOLA Brewing, Comedy House NOLA, and more.

Festival schedule and admission passes available soon. Find updated information at LGBTLOL.com LGBTLOL Queer Comedy Fest is presented by NOLA Brewing and Teeny Tiny Productions.