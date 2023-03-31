New Orleans Wedding Resources

From romantic horse-drawn carriages to streets filled with live music, New Orleans is a breathtaking backdrop for a wedding. Not only is the city ready to celebrate any love story, but it is also equipped with experienced wedding planners and event professionals to make your special day even more magical.

PK Events New Orleans

(504) 329-6759 | idobypkeventsnola.com

PK Events New Orleans are wedding planning experts! If you are looking to plan a unique wedding, its team is the perfect choice. With its offerings for complete wedding planning and day of coordination, PK Events hopes to ensure your dreams become a reality.

Urban Earth Studios

(504) 524-0100 | events@urbanearthstudios.com | urbanearthstudios.com

Looking for a one-of-a-kind experience? For 25 years, Urban Earth Studios has helped couples create and style custom special event spaces, floral designs, furnishings, and props to fit their needs. Urban Earth Studios is a one stop shop for your special day.

Historic Swoop-Duggins House

(504) 827-1655 | swoopsnola.com

Located in the CBD, the Historic Swoop-Duggins House is a 2-story architectural gem. With its orchid filled courtyard, main floor restaurant, 2nd floor parlor, and large gallery balcony, the Swoop-Duggins House is the perfect setting for a wedding.

Mint Julep Productions

(337)-288-5771 | mintjulepproductions.com

For over a decade, Mint Julep Productions has been known for designing beautiful, seamless events in New Orleans and across the nation. Creating memorable experiences for clients near and far, Mint Julep carefully curates every detail to embody each clients’ vision.

Perlis Clothing | (800)-725-6070 | perlis.com

The exclusive New Orleans Street Tile Tie by Vineyard Vines goes perfectly with a white linen or seersucker suit for any wedding occasion. At Perlis, this tie is fashioned with 100% silk and can be purchased in navy, yellow, or green.