NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner for Food Destination as the best food destination in the United States.

The awards honor travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travelers’ favorites for 2023.

“This honor further enhances what we already believed to be true, that we are home to the most delicious, authentic, and original cuisine in the nation,” said Walt Leger, III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “From the classic restaurants to neighborhood eateries, our culinary community is rich in flavors and spirit, diverse in taste and menu offerings, and generous both in their dining rooms and in the community. We are happy to know travelers and diners from around the world agree.”

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said John Boris, chief marketing officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

Visit this link to see the Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best list of the Best Food Destinations – United States.