NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Alon and Emily Shaya’s Pomegranate Hospitality is thrilled to introduce Saba’s Lounge, an all-new lounge space adjacent to the group’s flagship restaurant, Saba. Located at 5757 Magazine Street Suite B, the lounge offers Israeli-inspired cocktails and a list of curated unique and natural wines, alongside a menu of Saba’s signature salatim, hummus, wood-fired pita, and desserts. Beverage highlights include special large-format classic cocktails such as a Negroni, Old Fashioned, and Sazerac — served in a beautiful, hand-selected decanter meant to be shared.

Private Events:

The Lounge is the perfect setting for an intimate gathering, with accommodations for up to 50 guests. For event inquiries, guests may contact Saba’s Lounge via the Saba website, and the private dining team will help tailor a perfect evening of bites and beverages in an elegant and convivial atmosphere.

Meet at the Lounge:

Saba’s Lounge will be open:

Wednesday-Thursday from 4:30-9:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday from 2:30-11:00 p.m.

Sunday from 2:30-9:00 p.m.

Reservations can be made via Resy and walk-ins are welcome

Design Partners:

Saba’s Lounge is proud to have partnered with three New Orleans designers and artists to create a space that upholds its welcoming and lively ambiance: Architecture by OFFICE La, Design by Michelle Smith Interiors, Mural by RJ Raizk.