NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard is celebrating spring with a special prix fixe dinner menu featuring bananas, or plantains, in every dish. Chef Jimi Setchim has crafted specials for brunch and dinner. These dishes are also available on the a la carte menu.

“Most of us have eaten bananas before, whether as a morning snack, sliced into cereal, or mixed with vanilla wafers and pudding,” said Chef Jimi. “Here at Broussard’s, we endeavor to create a unique dining experience, and that is precisely what our spring menu does; we’ve highlighted familiar and exceptional flavors that pair well with bananas. It’s a sweet way to enrich our New Orleans cuisine.”

Chef Jimi’s prix fixe dinner menu includes a choice of starters: Spring banana salad with arugula, frisée, blueberries, pomegranate, shaved red onions, banana chips, and banana-feta vinaigrette; Cajun caviar on a roasted banana blini; and roasted banana and caramelized onion fritter with pickled pepper jelly, lemon cream, and crispy plantains. The featured entrées are pan-seared duck breast with plantain cracklins’; Creole jerk chicken made from banana and cane spiced airline breast, accompanied by roasted banana grits, charred tomato coulis, and pickled okra; and grilled bone-in pork chop with banana-cane BBQ sauce, ginger sweet potato puree, mirliton and plantain slaw, and a pepper jelly vinaigrette. For dessert, Chef Jimi presents strawberry banana parfait prepared with Ponchatoula strawberries, banana sponge cake, white chocolate ganache and banana crumble; and brûléed banana éclair made with white chocolate montee, banana and pistachio powder, dark chocolate, and raspberry puree. The price of the banana prix fixe dinner menu is $55 per person.

The prix fixe brunch menu starts with Creole turtle soup or the Spring banana salad; entrées include King Creole pain perdu with candied bacon, banana mousse, peanut butter caramel, and brûléed bananas, and Gulf shrimp and tasso quiche. For dessert, Chef Jimi offers English toffee bread pudding and the strawberry banana parfait. The price of the prix fixe brunch menu is $48 per person.

A vegan option is also available: banana BBQ fried tofu crafted with plantain and mirliton slaw, ginger sweet potato puree, and pickled peppers.

To make reservations at Broussard’s, please visit broussards.com or call 504-581-3866.