NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans offers an experience to remember this New Year’s Eve. Join the party 34 floors above New Orleans in the city’s newest attraction. The party provides unmatched views of the city—360 degrees, to be exact—adult beverages, light passed appetizers, DJ music, and a champagne toast at midnight.

The New Year’s Eve celebration is from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Tickets are available for $250 + tax per person at www.VueOrleans.com. Tickets are limited, must be 21 or older to purchase or attend.

“Vue Orleans truly is the best place to see fireworks this New Year’s Eve,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans General Manager. “Not only will guests be at near eye level of the fireworks display, but they can view all the action around the entire city throughout the evening.” New Orleans is known for its spectacular fireworks display high above the Mississippi River, the Fleur de Lis drop, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve central time zone home base.

Vue Orleans is located at 2 Canal Street in New Orleans. For more information about Vue Orleans, including hours of operation, private event rentals, and more, please visit www.VueOrleans.com. Stay up to date on the latest news and happenings by following along on Facebook and Instagram.