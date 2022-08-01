News + Notes

Fidelity Bank White Linen Night

Put on your best whites and head to the Warehouse District for “White Linen Night.” The Julia Street block party, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, will have exclusive performances and exhibitions, gallery showings, parties, and more. ArtsDistrictNewOrleans.com

Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk

For more than 30 years, Selwyn “Polo Silk” Terrell photographed Black New Orleanians and the city, blending performance, fashion and street photography. His iconic work will be on view at the New Orleans Museum of Art through January 8, 2023. noma.org

Luke Bryan

Country sensation Luke Bryan performs Aug. 27 at the Smoothie King Center, along with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. SmoothieKingCenter.com

SEE THIS

How Did This Get Made?

Friday, Aug. 12, the podcast “How Did This Get Made?” presents a live show at the Mahalia Jackson Theater while the podcast’s hosts humorously discuss a different cinematic nightmare. SaengerNOLA.com

Meet Me At The Oscars

The JPAS Symphony Orchestra performs the themes from a variety of classic films, Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. jpas.org

Summer and Smoke

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company presents Williams’ play “Summer and Smoke” at the Marigny Opera House, Aug 5-21. MarignyOperaHouse.org

COOLinary 2022

It’s too hot to do much outside, so treat yourself to a nice meal indoors. COOLinary 2022 will give New Orleanians great deals at a wide variety of world-renowned restaurants for the entire month of August. NewOrleans.com

Stage Door Idol Finals

August 16, BB’s Stage Door Canteen at the National World War II Museum will host the Stage Door Idol finals. Come watch local contestants battle it out singing WWII classics to see who will be named “Stage Door Idol.” NationalWW2Museum.org

New Orleans Salsa Bachata Festival

August 12-15, New Orleans Marriott hosts the New Orleans Salsa Bachata Festival. The event will feature mixed-genre dancing as well as workshops, socials, and performances. NOLASalsaBachataFest.com

Satchmo Summerfest

The premier festival dedicated to the life and music of New Orleans’ native son Louis Armstrong will take place Aug. 6-7 at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. There will be live music, New Orleans cuisine, and lectures about Armstrong. SatchmoSummerfest.org

New Orleans Red Dress Run

Crescent Park hosts the 2022 New Orleans Red Dress Run on Aug. 13. Put on your best red dress (or borrow one!) and get ready for some running, drinking, eating and live music. NewOrleansHash.com

Father John Misty

Indie rock star Father John Misty is coming to the Orpheum Theater for a concert Aug. 13. OrpheumNOLA.com