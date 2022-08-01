News + Notes

Fidelity Bank White Linen Night
Put on your best whites and head to the Warehouse District for “White Linen Night.” The Julia Street block party, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, will have exclusive performances and exhibitions, gallery showings, parties, and more. ArtsDistrictNewOrleans.com
Picture Man: Portraits by Polo Silk
For more than 30 years, Selwyn “Polo Silk” Terrell photographed Black New Orleanians and the city, blending performance, fashion and street photography. His iconic work will be on view at the New Orleans Museum of Art through January 8, 2023. noma.org
Luke Bryan
Country sensation Luke Bryan performs Aug. 27 at the Smoothie King Center, along with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. SmoothieKingCenter.com
SEE THIS
How Did This Get Made?
Friday, Aug. 12, the podcast “How Did This Get Made?” presents a live show at the Mahalia Jackson Theater while the podcast’s hosts humorously discuss a different cinematic nightmare. SaengerNOLA.com
Meet Me At The Oscars
The JPAS Symphony Orchestra performs the themes from a variety of classic films, Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. jpas.org
Summer and Smoke
The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company presents Williams’ play “Summer and Smoke” at the Marigny Opera House, Aug 5-21. MarignyOperaHouse.org
COOLinary 2022
It’s too hot to do much outside, so treat yourself to a nice meal indoors. COOLinary 2022 will give New Orleanians great deals at a wide variety of world-renowned restaurants for the entire month of August. NewOrleans.com
Stage Door Idol Finals
August 16, BB’s Stage Door Canteen at the National World War II Museum will host the Stage Door Idol finals. Come watch local contestants battle it out singing WWII classics to see who will be named “Stage Door Idol.” NationalWW2Museum.org
New Orleans Salsa Bachata Festival
August 12-15, New Orleans Marriott hosts the New Orleans Salsa Bachata Festival. The event will feature mixed-genre dancing as well as workshops, socials, and performances. NOLASalsaBachataFest.com
Satchmo Summerfest
The premier festival dedicated to the life and music of New Orleans’ native son Louis Armstrong will take place Aug. 6-7 at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. There will be live music, New Orleans cuisine, and lectures about Armstrong. SatchmoSummerfest.org
New Orleans Red Dress Run
Crescent Park hosts the 2022 New Orleans Red Dress Run on Aug. 13. Put on your best red dress (or borrow one!) and get ready for some running, drinking, eating and live music. NewOrleansHash.com
Father John Misty
Indie rock star Father John Misty is coming to the Orpheum Theater for a concert Aug. 13. OrpheumNOLA.com