News + Notes

Caroling in Jackson Square

One of the city’s most magical, free holiday events returns with carolers gathering in Jackson Square at 7 p.m., Sun., Dec. 18. PatioPlanters.net

“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet”

The classic Christmas ballet featuring the Sugar Plum Fairy returns to the Saenger on December 27. SaengerNOLA.com

Bill Burr

On December 15, comedian Bill Burr will be bringing his “Slight Return” tour to the Smoothie King Center. SmoothieKingCenter.com

Lauren Daigle: “The Behold Christmas Tour”

Grammy-winning artist Lauren Daigle returns to the Saenger Theatre with her annual Christmas tour on Dec. 10-11. SaengerNOLA.com

ChristKindlMarkt

The Deutsches Haus will be holding its annual ChristKindlMarkt Dec. 2-4. This local version of a traditional German Christmas market will offer food, handmade gifts and crafts, hot chocolate, and mulled wine. There will also be Christmas carols and visits from St. Nick! DeutschesHaus.org.market

NOLA Christmas Fest

The city’s premier indoor holiday festival returns with a real ice-skating rink, giant ice slides, carnival rides, and magical holiday decorations, Dec. 21-30 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. NOLAChristmasFest.com

Christmas in Lafreniere Park

Laferniere Park, one of the greater New Orleans area’s underrated gems, will showcase its annual Christmas lights, Dec. 2-30. Booths with refreshments and crafts will also be featured. LafrenierePark.org

Harry Shearer and Judith Owen’s “Christmas Without Tears”

Comedian and part-time New Orleans resident Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons,” “This Is Spinal Tap”) and Judith Owen bring back their Christmas variety show for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut-downs. Check it out, Dec. 20 at the Orpheum Theater. ticketmaster.com/Orpheum-Theater-Tickets-New-Orleans

Dashing Through the Dome

If you’re looking for a running event in a unique location, this 2-mile race on Dec. 17 takes runners all through the Caesars Superdome’s ground, plaza and terrace levels before finishing on the field. The event is part of the festivities for the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (the football game will be on Dec. 21). NewOrleansBowl.org

Teddy Bear Tea

Throughout December, the Roosevelt Hotel will be hosting its annual Teddy Bear Tea. There will be visits from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and other special guests, as well as specialty teas and tasty pastries. Each child who attends will receive the Roosevelt Teddy Bear. For information on dates and ticketing, visit TheRooseveltNewOrleans.com.

Running of the Santas

For adults looking for a social holiday event, the 2022 New Orleans “Running of the Santas Bar Crawl” will kick off at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Manning’s in the Warehouse District and ending with plenty of good cheer at Generations Hall. RunningOfTheSantas.com

Festival of the Bonfires

If you’re willing to make the drive to Lutcher, you’ll find one of Louisiana’s niftiest holiday celebrations at the Festival of the Bonfires. There’s live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s Very Merry Forest, carnival rides, and a bonfire lighting every night from Dec. 9-11. FestivalOfTheBonfires.org

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”

Based on the classic animated TV special, this musical features sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations, playing at the Saenger Dec. 13-20. SaengerNOLA.com