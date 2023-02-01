News + Notes

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

Take a trip through the song catalog of rock goddess Tina Turner in this musical journey through her life story, February 7-12 at the Saenger. SaengerNOLA.com

“Sistas The Musical”

This musical tells the story of five women cleaning out their matriarch’s home and reflecting on their shared past. The play features songs from artists ranging from Billie Holiday to Beyonce. Playing at Teatro Wego, January 27-February 12. jpas.org

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra: The Music of John Williams

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the best of the legendary composer John Williams (“Jurassic Park,” “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark”) on February 25 at the Orpheum Theater. OrpheumNOLA.net

Death Cab for Cutie

Indie rock stars Death Cab for Cutie perform for one night only at the Orpheum Theater on February 3. OrpheumNOLA.net

John Mellencamp

Rock star John Mellencamp will be performing one night only at the Saenger on February 24. SaengerNOLA.com

Zulu Lundi Gras Festival

On February 20, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will host its annual Lundi Gras Festival at Woldenberg Park. This year’s festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature three stages of live music. LundiGrasFestival.com

Anita Baker

Eight-time Grammy winner Anita Baker performs at the Smoothie King Center on February 17 as part of her Songstress Tour. SmoothieKingCenter.com

Alabama

Country music group Alabama will perform with The SteelDrivers at the Smoothie King Center on February 23 as part of their Roll on 2 North America Tour. SmoothieKingCenter.com

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” with the LPO

Watch the family fantasy blockbuster film “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra performing the score live! February 3-4 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. MahaliaJacksonTheater.com

Shen Yun

Shen Yun celebrates 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture with classical dance, dynamic animated backdrops, and original orchestral works. Two performances on Saturday, February 11 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. MahaliaJacksonTheater.com

Andrea Bocelli

On February 11 celebrated Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli comes to New Orleans for the first time, performing with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at the Smoothie King Center. SmoothieKingCenter.com

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

American legends Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. They will be performing their greatest hits at the Saenger on February 4. SaengerNOLA.com