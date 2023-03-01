News + Notes

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

Mardi Gras is over, but you can still get your parade fix in with the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11, the Metairie St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12, the Downtown Irish Club Parade on March 17, the Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade in Metairie on March 19, the Italian-American St. Joseph’s Parade in the French Quarter on March 25, and the St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Parade on April 1 on Judge Perez. StPatricksDayNewOrleans.com

New Orleans Film Festival

Local cinephiles and francophiles will want to check out the 26th annual New Orleans French Film Festival at the historic Prytania Theatre Uptown, March 9-13. NewOrleansFilmSociety.org

Overlook Film Festival

March is a big month for film festivals in New Orleans, as the Overlook Film Festival will be taking place at the Prytania Theatres at Canal Place from March 30-April 2. The festival is a celebration of horror films, plus also features other horror-related events. OverlookFilmFest.com

Wednesday at the Square

Break out your folding chair and your dancing shoes, Lafayette Square will resume hosting “YLC Wednesday at the Square,” a free musical festival, for another 10-week engagement starting on March 15. YLCNOLA.org

Hogs for the Cause

Get ready to pig out on pork products for a great cause once again as Hogs for the Cause returns to the Lakefront by UNO March 31-April 1. There will be, as always, amazing live music, with the proceeds benefitting pediatric cancer research. HogsFest.org

New Orleans Book Festival

Tulane University will host the New Orleans Book Festival, March 9-11, featuring book readings, panel discussions, and keynote speakers. bookfest.Tulane.edu

Patti Labelle

Patti Labelle, the “Godmother of Soul,” has sold more than 50 million records worldwide in a career spanning seven decades. She is set to perform in New Orleans at the Saenger on March 17. SaengerNOLA.com

Joe Bonamassa

Blues-rock legend Joe Bonamassa performs at the Saenger on March 8 promoting his new album “Time Clocks.” SaengerNOLA.com

Tennessee Williams Festival

From March 22-26, the French Quarter will host the Tennessee Williams Festival. There will be literary events and panels, plus the raucous fun of the annual “STELLA!” competition where contestants try to match Marlon Brando’s iconic scream from “A Streetcar Named Desire.” TennesseeWilliams.net

“Murder on the Orient Express”

Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novel about a murder among passengers stranded on a snowbound train receives a theatrical adaptation in this play at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, March 10-19. jpas.org

“Misery”

Stephen King’s horror opus about an injured mystery writer held hostage by an obsessive fan (Kathy Bates won an Oscar in this role in the film version) is now a play at Teatro Wego, March 23-April 2. jpas.org

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

If you’re interested in the Tennessee Williams Festival, you should also check out of one of Williams’ most famous plays, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” at Le Petit Theatre, March 9-26. The play about the struggles of the Pollitt family won Williams the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955. LePetitTheatre.com

“God, Goats and Pickup Trucks: Maurice Schmidt’s Visions of Texas”

A special exhibition featuring the works of Jewish Texan artist Maurice Schmidt is now on display at the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience until May 31. MSJE.org