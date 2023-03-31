News + Notes

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

The Crescent City’s biggest music festival returns April 28 to May 7, this year featuring Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Irma Thomas, Jon Batiste and many more. The collection of local delicacies ranging from alligator pie to crawfish bread to muffulettas (even vegetarian muffulettas!) will also be back. NOJazzFest.com

French Quarter Festival

New Orleans’ biggest free festival is back April 13-16 in the French Quarter. This year’s music lineup includes Irma Thomas, Ani Difranco, Bag of Donuts, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Tank & the Bangas. FrenchQuarterFest.org

New Orleans Poetry Festival

Verse aficionados should check out the New Orleans Poetry Festival April13-16 at various locations in the Bywater/Marigny area. There will be plenty of poetry readings, plus a small-press book fair. NOLAPoetry.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Treme Threauxdown 7

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue return to the Saenger for an always-impressive post-Jazz Fest jam session on April 29. SaengerNOLA.com

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

The hit 2001 movie/musical romance starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman gets the Broadway stage treatment at the Saenger from April 5-16. SaengerNOLA.com

Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour

Basketball fans of all ages will be delighted to see the Globetrotters’ wizardry and comic timing on April 14 at UNO Lakefront Arena. arena.uno.edu

LPO: Big Freedia and the LPO

Queen of Bounce Big Freedia teams up with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra for what’s sure to be a memorable concert on April 13 at the Orpheum Theater. OrpheumNOLA.net

Zurich Golf Classic

New Orleans golf fans can celebrate the city’s biggest golf event of the year with the Zurich Golf Classic, April 17-23 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. ZurichGolfClassic.com

“How I Learned What I Learned”

Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright August Wilson’s one-man autobiographical show plays at Le Petit Theatre, April 20-May 7. LePetitTheatre.com

“Disney on Ice: Into the Magic”

Watch your favorite Disney characters new and old come to life in this ice-skating extravaganza at UNO Lakefront Arena from April 20-23. arena.uno.edu

LPO: Beethoven’s 7th Symphony

Watch the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra tackle one of Beethoven’s masterworks with conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and soprano Sarah Jane McMahon at the Orpheum Theater on April 20. OrpheumNOLA.net

Stevie Nicks

Former Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks plays a one-night-only solo show at the Smoothie King Center on April 2. SmoothieKingCenter.com