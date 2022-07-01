News+Notes

Tales of the Cocktail 2022

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Tales of the Cocktail returns to New Orleans July 25-29. It’s the beverage industry’s leading conference for exchanging new ideas, products, and techniques. There will be classes, tastings, and awards programming. The Ritz-Carlton hosts. New Orleans. TalesOfTheCocktail.org

NOLA River Fest

The 10th annual NOLA River Fest will take place at the New Orleans Jazz Museum on July 23. It celebrates the cultural, economic, and environmental impacts of the Mighty Mississippi. There will be live music, panel discussions, walking tours, a full bar and food vendors. The festival is free and open to the public. NOLARiverFest.org

Bastille Day Fete

Faubourg Saint John (specifically the 3100 block of Ponce de Leon St.) celebrates Bastille Day every year with a block party. This year, the celebration will be held on Saturday, July 16.

Spillway Classic Trail Run

If you’re not afraid to get a little (or a lot) muddy while getting a great workout, try the Spillway Classic Trail Run on July 17 at the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco. RunNOTC.org

KENNY LAU (C)

Monster Jam

Motorsports fans will want to head to the Superdome on July 9 to check out Monster Jam. Heated rivalries and high-flying stunts will be on display. Legendary monster trucks like Grave Digger, Max-D, and Megalodon will be competing. CaesarsSuperdome.com

See This

“Hamilton”

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster musical, featuring a score blending hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, will play at the Saenger Theatre from June 21-July 10. It tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became America’s first Treasury Secretary. SaengerNOLA.com

Kendrick Lamar

On July 29, Kendrick Lamar brings his Big Steppers Tour to the Smoothie King Center with special guests Baby Keep and Tanna Leone. SmoothieKingCenter.com

Hanson

90s kids, take note: Hanson will be playing on July 14 at the Joy Theater as part of their Red Green Blue 2022 tour. TheJoyTheater.com

Disney’s “Mary Poppins”

One of Disney’s most cherished films takes the stage at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts in Kenner July 14-24. Enjoy classic songs as magical nanny Mary Poppins comes to the rescue of the troubled Banks family. RivertownTheaters.com

San Fermin en Nueva Orleans

Put on your best whites and your most comfortable running shoes and get ready for San Fermin en Nueva Orleans from July 8-10. There will be social events the entire weekend scheduled around the Running of the Bulls on Saturday, July 9 at the Sugar Mill in the Warehouse District. In case you are unfamiliar with the event, the “bulls” here are rollergirls. Proceeds from the event will benefit Beth’s Friends Forever, a nonprofit helping local women battling cancer. For the most up-to-date information about the run and the parties, please visit NolaBulls.com.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, check all event websites for the most up-to-date information.