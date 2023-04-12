NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Shake Shack is teaming up with two Louisiana legends, James Beard-award winning Chef Nina Compton and TABASCO® Brand, to host a New Orleans-themed culinary jazz experience in New York and New Orleans this spring, coinciding with the one of the New Orleans’ biggest music festival.

The cocktail-style culinary experience is inspired by Chef Nina’s creative take on New Orleans and Caribbean flavors, and with excitement and heat from a variety of Tabasco sauces. The menu will feature an array of small bites including a Crawfish Grilled Cheese and Nina’s Fried Chicken Sandwich along with beverages and desserts. Live music will be provided by local favorite Charlie Halloran and the Tropicales.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased here. Must be at least 21 to attend.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

WHERE: Shake Shack Canal Place

333 Canal Pl., New Orleans, LA 70130