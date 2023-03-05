METAIRIE, La (press release) – The luck of the Irish will be with runners and walkers as they take to Metairie Road in just 10 days for the Adelphi St. Patrick’s Day Classic and complete the two-mile course prior to the annual Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day parade. This year’s fun run is open to runners, walkers, families and leprechauns of all ages and will take place on Sunday, March 12. The race will give runners their final chance to qualify at the 2-mile distance for the Adelphi Crescent City Classic 10K on April 8.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. on the historic Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day parade route beginning at Gennaro’s Bar at 3200 Metairie Road, and proceeding down Metairie Road to the finish line at Frisco Avenue. A post-race party will take place immediately following the race at Winston’s Pub and Patio at 531 Metairie Road where runners can watch the Metairie Road St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The Adelphi St. Patrick’s Day Classic is the final qualifying race for the Adelphi Crescent City Classic.

Runners who finish the 2-mile race in 10 minutes, 50 seconds or less will be placed into the “A” Group at the Crescent City Classic, runners who finish in 10 minutes, 51 seconds to 12 minutes, 25 seconds will be placed into the “B” Group, runners who finish in 12 minutes, 26 seconds to 14 minutes will be placed into the “C” Group, and runners who finish in 14 minutes, one second to 16 minutes will be placed into the “D” Group.

Online registration for this year’s race is $30 until midnight this Saturday, March 4. The price increases to $35 on Sunday, March 5. Interested race participants can register by visiting www.ccc10k.com. Day-of registration will be available for $35 at Gennaro’s Bar. Participants can also purchase a registration for the St. Patrick’s Day Classic and 10k as a bundle for a 10% discount.



For more information on the Adelphi St. Patrick’s Day Classic, visit www.ccc10k.com.