NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.

Through the CFD’s sequential structure, a clear pathway of training and support is established for a child to begin at age four and continue with the high-quality training that prepares them for a career in dance or any chosen field — all tuition-free. Early Childhood, Preparatory, and Teen Program students matriculate through the levels of training to the internationally recognized Pre-Professional Program with unprecedented access to training with master artists, performance opportunities with major international companies, and more.

NOBA celebrates 30 years of providing high-quality dance instruction, promoting health, fitness and the arts, while encouraging students to develop valuable life skills. Through the collective vision of the New Orleans City Council, Office of the Mayor, NORD and NOBA, the unique, public-private partnership between NORD and NOBA bore the CFD, launched in September 1992 at the Behrman Center with just 30 children and, to date, has made possible nearly 70,000 tuition-free classes and activities for over 27,000 people—age 4–80+—valued at almost $8 million. The program has garnered national recognition and awards along the way, including the Coming Up Taller Award by the President’s Commission on the Arts and the Humanities.

In addition, NOBA currently offers ongoing tuition-free health/wellness and arts healing classes programming for adults, including the Senior Dance Fitness Program for ages 55+ and the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust Dance for Parkinson’s Program. Tuition-free Open Community Classes in ballet and modern for ages 14 and up will return to the Lyons Rec Center the week of September 12.

For more information about NOBA programming and class schedules, please visit www.nobadance.com or call 504.522.0996. Find NOBA on Facebook and follow @nobadance on Instagram.