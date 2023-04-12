NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna featured New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) alumni Chef Martha Gilreath (Fall ’20 cohort), currently owner of Nolita Bakery and Executive Chef of the Chicory House. Gilreath shared the inspirational journey that led her to NOCHI and how she’s using her gifts to benefit her community. Her story truly exemplifies NOCHI’s mission and we couldn’t be prouder to have been able to aid her on her path

