NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI) today announced reservations are now open to the public for Basil, a celebration of diversity, but also of common threads, brought to you by the Summer 2022 cohort of Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts students. One hundred percent of proceeds from this and every student pop-up benefit NOCHI’s Scholarship Fund.

A culinary journey around the globe, Basil draws inspiration from the Far East to the Mediterranean. Basil’s menu features appetizers and main courses such as basil corn fritters, cashew crusted salmon and an umami mushroom burger. Many dishes can be prepared vegetarian, vegan or pescatarian.

Space is limited and reservations for Basil are required. Reservations are now open at www.nochi.org/basil for 11:00 A.M., 11:30 A.M., 12:00 P.M., or 12:30 P.M. seatings on the following dates:

August 8

August 9

August 10

August 11

August 15

August 16

August 17

August 18

Before NOCHI Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts students complete their 100-day certifications, they create a pop-up café as a capstone course. This original concept is dreamed up and executed entirely by students as a culmination of everything they’ve learned at NOCHI and as a way of connecting with industry leaders, prospective employers, family, and friends.

NOCHI offers certificate programs in culinary arts and baking & pastry arts that cover twenty-five subjects and 650 hours of intensive hands-on instruction.

NOCHI’s Scholarship Fund exists to support our beloved city’s hospitality industry: storied, irreplaceable, irreplicable, and central to us all. A driver of economic prosperity. A spirit and essence of being a New Orleanian or loving New Orleans.

For more information on Basil or to make reservations, visit www.nochi.org/basil or contact NOCHI at (504) 635-0017.