NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To kickoff the NOEW week, 18 NOEW in Your Neighborhood (NIYN) events will take place on March 27-28, initiating a full week of innovation and culture festivities. Each event is brought to you by a leading organization in the local entrepreneurial ecosystem that will offer you an opportunity to connect and learn about diverse topics ranging from one or more of the eight NOEW themes.

NOEW in Your Neighborhood events and other major activities happening throughout the week are free to attend with your NOEW Access Pass. Many NOEW in Your Neighborhood events (and other NOEW events) have an option to RSVP to secure your spot in the room…see more below!



Scroll to view all NIYN events, and remember to 1) grab your NOEW Pass and2) RSVP to events you are interested in attending.

View all events here.