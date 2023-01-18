NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLA on Tap presented by Yeah You Right Events, benefitting the LA/SCPA, returns with over 30 breweries, 30 homebrewers, 20 food vendors, and thousands of beer-lovers heading to Lafreniere Park on March 18 from 2-7 p.m.

NOLA on Tap Beer Fest in support of the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is excited to announce the three stages of live entertainment at this year’s event. On the Zony Mash Stage, Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen co-headlines with George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners. The Abita Stage features popular local rap artist Choppa. The YYRE Stage has Marc Stone & John Mooney opening for The Rumble followed by Honey Island Swamp Band.

The Gulf Coast Bank Homebrew Competition is now produced by Brewstock and features 30 homebrewers and over 100 different beers to sample. Hyundai of Metairie presents Brewtality Bizarro Wrestling- eight exciting, wild, and wacky wrestling matches. Doggies are always welcome in MedVet’s Barklandia where pet-related vendors will set up shop. Nearby will be the first-ever Doggie Drag Show presented by Petcetera and featuring emcee Tarah Cards.

Confirmed breweries include Abita, Zony Mash, Urban South, Port Orleans, Lagunitas, Parish Brewing Company, Great Raft Brewing, Gnarly Barley, Guinness, NOLA Brewing Company, Kingfish Cider, Flying Tiger Brewery, and Skeetahawk Brewing.

Attendees are encouraged to come hungry and grab a bite from one of our premium food vendors including Tava Indian Street Food, Peewee’s Crabcakes, Southerns, Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ, Joel’s Lobster Rolls, Crawfish King Seafood & BBQ, Hype Eatz, Frytastic, Any O’Cajun, Avo Taco, and Ms. Linda the Yakamein Lady.

Clesi’s Seafood will feature an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil in the VIP where guests can also enjoy a premium open bar, upscale lounge area, DJs, private restrooms, and specialty brews presented by the region’s top brewers.

“NOLA on Tap was a great event before Covid and we wanted to carry on that tradition,” said festival producer Shane Finkelstein. “But we also want to elevate the experience with amazing live music, a great variety of food vendors, and unlimited beer samples from the best breweries in Louisiana and the Gulf South region.”

Attendees and judges will also get to vote on their favorite craft beers in the NOOT Bark Beer Competition and NOLA on Tap Homebrew Competition presented by Brewstock. Signature NOLA on Tap flags will be presented to the winners on the Zony Mash Stage at the end of the event.

NOLA on Tap is a 21 and over event. Early Bird Tickets are available through March 1 for $15 for “Designated Drivers” and $40 for unlimited beer samples, while all-inclusive VIP tickets are $95 while supplies last and $125 at the gate.

The goal of this year’s NOLA on Tap is to raise over $100,000 for the LA/SPCA so they can continue to do the important work they do in our community.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit our website at www.nolaontap.com.