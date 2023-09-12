NOLA Project Takes Its Talents To Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – All aboard for a trip to Transylvania (and another NOLA Project world premiere).

Everyone’s favorite bloodthirsty bat is back in this new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s gothic-horror story by ensemble member Pete McElligott. This comedic take on the Count contains romance, silliness, and frightening fun for the whole family.

“Pete has this great way of updating classics for modern sensibilities without sacrificing the heart of the story,” said NOLA Project Associate Artistic Director Leslie Claverie. “Our DRACULA is a little scary, a little sexy and extremely silly, and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”

McElligott – a New York City-based actor, writer, improviser and educator – has penned four previous pieces for The NOLA Project: ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND (2014), DON QUIXOTE (2016), THE THREE MUSKETEERS (2018), and THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW (2019). Two of which won Big Easy Entertainment Awards for Best Original Work.

Leslie Claverie (director of SLEEPY HOLLOW) co-directs with Khiry Armstead a cast featuring ensemble members Natalie Boyd, Keith Claverie, Wayland Cooper, Alex Martinez Wallace and Megan Whittle along with Benjamin Dougherty, Alexandria Miles and Joe Signorelli.

DRACULA marks the first co-production between The NOLA Project, Friends of Lafitte Greenway and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission. The October event will be staged at Lafitte Greenway’s covered pavilion, Greenway Station.

“Friends of Lafitte Greenway and NORD are thrilled to partner with The NOLA Project to bring community based theatre to the Lafitte Greenway,” said Alexis Marceaux, Community Relations & Development Manager for Friends of Lafitte Greenway. “Along with our other musical, artistic, and culinary events at the Greenway Plaza/Station, this production is supporting the cultural economy and providing family friendly arts events in the heart of New Orleans.”

DRACULA will be presented October 5-15 at 436 N Norman C Francis Parkway. Seating is bring-your-own general admission – tailgate/camping/Mardi Gras chairs are recommended for the outdoor, concrete venue. Please note this production contains some adult content. Most performances at 8pm. For detailed schedule, tickets and more, visit NOLAProject.com.