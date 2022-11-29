NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the NOLA Tree Project on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Big TREEsy giveaway of 500 trees from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is for Orleans Parish residents only, but not limited to district residents. All Orleans Parish residents are welcomed and must have a picture ID.
There are no Christmas trees available.
Trinity Community Center
3908 Joliet St.
New Orleans, LA 70118
|BIG TREESY GIVEAWAY* 500 FREE Trees* 1 FREE Trees per Household* Extra Trees will be available for $20 each* 35 Types of Trees
FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF TREES:CLICK HERE
|PLAQUEMINES PARISH CITRUS TREE SALE* $45 each* Meyer Lemon * Navel & Blood Orange* Ruby Red Grapefruit* Key & Persian Lime* Celeste & LSU Purple Fig* Native Persimmon* Tangelo & Tangerine* Olive* Joey Avocado $55
CITY GUIDELINES FOR PLANTING TREES: CLICK HERE!