NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the NOLA Tree Project on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Big TREEsy giveaway of 500 trees from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is for Orleans Parish residents only, but not limited to district residents. All Orleans Parish residents are welcomed and must have a picture ID.

There are no Christmas trees available.

Trinity Community Center

3908 Joliet St.

New Orleans, LA 70118