NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LES MILLS LIVE is a global group fitness tour, celebrating the latest fitness trends and cutting-edge music. Over 1,500 fitness fans will come together to workout at this full day event with 24 different sessions of never-before-seen new live releases, presented by top Les Mills master trainers.

Attendees will exercise in three custom-designed studios, including a cycling room outfitted with Stages Cycling indoor bicycles, and join a panel Q&A and after-party with our international and US presenters.

Learn about the latest group workouts directly from the trainers who created them, and experience the hottest new fitness classes that will be coming to a gym near you!

WHEN: Saturday, August 13, 2022 | 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Downtown New Orleans

TICKETING INFORMATION