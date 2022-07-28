NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLAKEYS will host the annual “Stop the Violence” youth bike ride and school supply giveaway on Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. at First Grace United Methodist Church (3401 Canal St.). The goal of the event is to stand for peace and stop the violence in New Orleans and to bring the community together to support programs that offer free services to educate and empower the city’s youth.
Event Sponsor:NOLAKEYS (NOLA-Keys) is a 501c3 organization that offers FREE Music Lessons, FREE Instruments, and FREE Music Education: Exercises and Experiences to New Orleans youth.
FREE BIKE RENTAL FOR KIDS 11-18, FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES, FREE PARTY BUSES, FREE FOOD AND DRINKS, AND FREE ENTERTAINMENT!Parents can register their kids for FREE via the Eventbrite link at www.nolakeys.org. (Registration is required because there are a limited number of bikes.)NOLAKEYS needs bookbags and school supply donations: Call (504) 496-1375 or email nolakeysinfo@gmail.com and a representative of NOLAKEYS will pick them up.NOLAKEYS needs adult volunteers: Volunteers may sign up through the Eventbrite link at www.nolakeys.org.NOLAKEYS is also relies on event sponsors and monetary donations from the community to make this event a success!6 WAYS TO “GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC”
Get Our Email Newsletters
The best in New Orleans dining, shopping, events and more delivered to your inbox.
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – NOLAKEYS will host the annual "Stop the Violence" youth bike ride and school supply giveaway on Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. at First Grace United Methodist Church (3401 Canal St.). The goal of the event is to stand for peace and stop the violence in New Orleans and to bring the community together to support programs that offer free services to educate and empower the city's youth.
Event Sponsor:NOLAKEYS (NOLA-Keys) is a 501c3 organization that offers FREE Music Lessons, FREE Instruments, and FREE Music Education: Exercises and Experiences to New Orleans youth.
FREE BIKE RENTAL FOR KIDS 11-18, FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES, FREE PARTY BUSES, FREE FOOD AND DRINKS, AND FREE ENTERTAINMENT!Parents can register their kids for FREE via the Eventbrite link at www.nolakeys.org. (Registration is required because there are a limited number of bikes.)NOLAKEYS needs bookbags and school supply donations: Call (504) 496-1375 or email nolakeysinfo@gmail.com and a representative of NOLAKEYS will pick them up.NOLAKEYS needs adult volunteers: Volunteers may sign up through the Eventbrite link at www.nolakeys.org.NOLAKEYS is also relies on event sponsors and monetary donations from the community to make this event a success!6 WAYS TO “GIVE THE GIFT OF MUSIC”