NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is now accepting applications to its 24th annual Regional Leadership Program, set to begin in August 2023.

A yearlong program — which will begin in August 2023 and end in July 2024 — NORLI consists of two retreats and eight full-day sessions, plus an orientation and NORLI’s Annual Luncheon. The program curriculum examines public policy, education, healthcare, economic development, DEI, criminal justice and the environment. New this year are art, culture and quality of place.

The program is open to all business, civic and public-sector leaders in the 10-parish region — Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington. NORLI’s approach is rooted in regionalism, inclusion and nonpartisanship.For the past 23 years, it has established itself as the preeminent opportunity to learn and collaborate with the most dynamic and influential thought leaders and policy makers in Southeast Louisiana.

Each year, NORLI brings together approximately 55 diverse leaders committed to enhancing individual skills, increasing awareness and understanding of civic issues, cross pollinating and expanding professional networks, and empowering collaborative leadership. Through a variety of presentations, panels, tours and activities, key regional and state issues are dissected and discussed. Concepts and relationships are built through a shared learning experience.

“NORLI provides a nonpartisan platform for thought leadership that allows participants to engage in high level discussions about the most pressing issues to Southeast Louisiana,” said Stephen Reuther, executive director of NORLI. “This year, we’re excited to introduce an entirely new session to our program that focuses on art, culture and quality of place.”

In the last few years, NORLI has analyzed how to best support continued leadership development opportunities for participants and alumni that extends not only the value of the program, but also the impact of the relationships built in that process. Based on this research, NORLI has restructured the annual calendar of events to foster greater opportunities to build meaningful personal and professional relationships. They have also updated program planning to ensure participants are challenging themselves and each other with the most relevant and timely discussions about the Greater New Orleans Region. Through this process, NORLI aims to cultivate greater capacity for civic understanding, engagement and collaborative leadership that will enhance the region for the future.

Individuals from across Southeast Louisiana must apply by June 5 at norli.org. The program tuition is $3,250 and covers all program costs, materials, meals, hotels and registration to the Annual Luncheon. Tuition assistance is available on an as-needed basis, and flexible payment plans are available.



NORLI will host a series of informational sessions about the program and how to apply. Program alumni and current program participants will be on hand to discuss the benefits of the program and answer questions. All NORLI informational sessions are free and open to the public.



For more information about NORLI, upcoming informational sessions or to apply for the Regional Leadership Program, visit norli.org.