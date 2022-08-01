Notre Dame Seminary Gala

The Notre Dame Seminary welcomed approximately 550 patrons to a gala on the grounds on Saturday, March 12.

The Honorary Chair Couple were Tim and Beverly Napier. Chair of Peter Sponsors included: The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph C. Canizaro, Louisiana State Council Knights of Columbus, David and Mary Beth Metz and New Orleans Catholic Cemeteries.

Event Chairs were Tim and Lisa Thriffiley and Frank and Rhonda Tusa. Auction Chairs were Steve and Luly Cali and Deacon Robert and Pam Pendzimaz.

Guests enjoyed cocktails and a buffet dinner, a champagne fountain flowing all evening and a decked out dessert room, which included sweets from Nothing Bundt Cakes, Haydel’s Bakery, La Louisiana Bakery, Angelo Brocato, Cuban Flan Queen and more, plus a candy bar with bags for guests to fill with assorted candy.

A live auction included a football autographed by the 2019 LSU College National Championship Team, a Drew Brees autographed jersey, a one-night stay for two at the Windsor Court Hotel, a vintage Rondette 14K gold and diamond necklace and a handmade rosary from Ambrose Gardens. There was also a silent auction and raffles from Drago’s and Boudreaux’s Jewelers.

Musical entertainment included a choral performance by the Seminary Schola choir and Seminarian musicians.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond, Rhonda Tusa, Lisa Thriffiley and Rev. Colm Cahill

Darlene Seay, Rev. Kevin Seay and Davie Seay

Erin Plauche, Mary Beth Mettz, Kay Alpaugh and Susan Ives

Caroline Thriffiley and Rev. Ajani Gibson

Greg LaCour and Yvette LaCour

Scott Cabes and Jill Cabes