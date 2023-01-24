NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) has announced a special pre-sale Grand Tasting ticket price of $99, available now through Feb. 10. NOWFE 2023 is a five-day event scheduled for June 7 – 11. This year, NOWFE will host one Grand Tasting on Saturday, June 10, from 3 – 6 p.m. at Generations Hall. Individual tickets are available at www.nowfe.com.

“We are so proud of the caliber of wineries and restaurants that are involved in our Grand Tasting each year,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE Executive Director. “This year guests can expect to taste wines from around the globe, and sample dishes from the best chefs in this region, all in one elegant location. We can’t wait to raise a glass with you.”

The mission of the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience is to make New Orleans a better place to live. Since its inception, NOWFE has been committed to helping local non-profit organizations, from food banks to culinary schools, with donations totaling over $1.5 million. Each year, the NOWFE Board of Directors selects beneficiaries to support NOWFE’s efforts in creating a thriving community. This year, NOWFE will commit 100% of its proceeds to three beneficiaries—Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation (LRAEF), Delgado Community College Culinary Arts Program, and Edible Schoolyard New Orleans.

The LRAEF exists to enhance the industry’s service to the public through education, community engagement and promotion of career opportunities. The three main programs that LRAEF offers are ProStart, a high school culinary and restaurant management program; the LRAEF Scholars, which provides scholarships to students pursuing a degree in culinary arts or hospitality; and the Restaurant Youth Registered Apprenticeship, which is an earn as your learn program.

Delgado’s Culinary Arts Program offers students an opportunity to earn a Culinary Arts Associate degree with a concentration in Baking and Pastry Arts or as a Professional Culinarian. Students can also choose to receive a Culinary Arts Certificate in one of three areas of study: Culinary Management, Pastry Arts, and Culinary Arts: Line Cook.

Edible Schoolyard New Orleans is a signature program of FirstLine Schools connecting children to food, the natural world, and community through nourishing environments, providing quality edible education, and fostering community within schools. The aim of the program is to ensure the long-term well-being of students, families, and school communities by bringing hands-on kitchen and garden classes into the school curriculum and culture.

Tickets to NOWFE’s wine dinner series, Vinola, Labs and Experiences, Tournament of Rosés, and Burlesque, Bubbly & Brunch will go on sale after February 10. For more information or to purchase tickets visit nowfe.com.