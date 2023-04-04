NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Blood Bank has announced upcoming blood donation events in the Greater New Orleans area for the month of April. Ochsner is working to meet people where they are by bringing blood donation opportunities to locations throughout the southeast region. Appointments can be made online; however, walk-ups are welcome.
While all blood types are accepted, we are experiencing a critical blood shortage of platelets and Type O red cells. All who are healthy are encouraged to donate. Your donation plays a role in saving the lives of our patients and those in our community.
Blood donations go directly to the Ochsner blood bank, which supports over 70 percent of Ochsner’s blood needs for patients at Ochsner hospitals. In addition, Ochsner Blood Bank participates in blood-resource sharing with other local community hospitals. Healthy blood donors are encouraged to donate every eight weeks in order to maintain an adequate blood inventory.
Blood donors must:
Be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.
Be over cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.
Have had no dental work (including cleaning) in the last 72 hours.
Have not donated whole blood in the last eight weeks.
Have had no transfusions in the last 3 months.
Have not lived with a person who HAS hepatitis in the last 12 months.
Have had no tattoos or piercings in the last month from a facility that is regulated by the state of Louisiana; or in the last 3 months from a facility that is NOT regulated by the state of Louisiana.
Ochsner Health is accepting blood donations at the following locations this April:
