NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Blood Bank has announced upcoming blood donation events in the Greater New Orleans area for the month of April. Ochsner is working to meet people where they are by bringing blood donation opportunities to locations throughout the southeast region. Appointments can be made online; however, walk-ups are welcome.

While all blood types are accepted, we are experiencing a critical blood shortage of platelets and Type O red cells. All who are healthy are encouraged to donate. Your donation plays a role in saving the lives of our patients and those in our community.

Blood donations go directly to the Ochsner blood bank, which supports over 70 percent of Ochsner’s blood needs for patients at Ochsner hospitals. In addition, Ochsner Blood Bank participates in blood-resource sharing with other local community hospitals. Healthy blood donors are encouraged to donate every eight weeks in order to maintain an adequate blood inventory.

Blood donors must:

Be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be over cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.

Have had no dental work (including cleaning) in the last 72 hours.

Have not donated whole blood in the last eight weeks.

Have had no transfusions in the last 3 months.

Have not lived with a person who HAS hepatitis in the last 12 months.

Have had no tattoos or piercings in the last month from a facility that is regulated by the state of Louisiana; or in the last 3 months from a facility that is NOT regulated by the state of Louisiana.

Ochsner Health is accepting blood donations at the following locations this April:

Tuesday, April 4 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Wednesday, April 6 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Blood Bank Donation Center at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna, LA 70056

Thursday, April 7 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Blood Bank Donation Center at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna, LA 70056

Friday, April 8 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Saturday, April 9 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Platelet Donation Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Monday, April 10 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ochsner Medical Complex – River Parishes1900 West Airline HighwayLaplace, LA 70068

Tuesday, April 11 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Wednesday, April 12 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Blood Bank Donation Center at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna, LA 70056 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Ochsner Health Center – Lapalco4225 Lapalco Blvd.Marrero, LA 70072

Thursday, April 13 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Blood Bank Donation Center at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna, LA 70056

Friday, April 14 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Council 3634275 Spruce StreetNorco, LA 70079

Saturday, April 15 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. American Legion Post 131103 Milling StreetLuling, LA 70070

Sunday, April 16 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Knights of Columbus – Belle Chasse9016 Highway 23Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Monday, April 17 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Tuesday, April 18 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center1978 Industrial Blvd.Houma, LA 70363

Wednesday, April 19 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Blood Bank Donation Center at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna, LA 70056

Thursday, April 20 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Blood Bank Donation Center at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna, LA 70056

Friday, April 21 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Health Center – Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd.Covington, LA 70433

Saturday, April 22 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Monday, April 24 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Medical Complex – North Shore100 Medical Center Blvd.Slidell, LA 70461

Tuesday, April 25 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center2700 Napoleon Ave.New Orleans, LA 70115

Wednesday, April 26 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Charles Parish Hospital1057 Paul Maillard RoadLuling, LA 70070 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Blood Bank Donation Center at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna, LA 70056

Thursday, April 27 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Ochsner Blood Bank Donation Center at Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna, LA 70056

Friday, April 28 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121

Saturday, April 29 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (Blood Donation) 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Platelet Donation) Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans Blood Donor Center (Next to OMC Medical Library – Hospital 1st floor)1516 Jefferson Highway, New Orleans, LA 70121