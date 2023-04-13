NEW ORLEANS (press release) – It’s Springtime in South Louisiana, meaning festival season is upon us! Ochsner Eat Fit has teamed up with numerous festival food vendors this season to provide healthful options full of Louisiana flavor to keep everyone fueled and energized at French Quarter Fest presented by Chevron.

“This is the time of year when we love to savor the delicious dishes our region has to offer, so we are thrilled to announce that Eat Fit-approved dishes will be available at everyone’s favorite music and food festivals this spring in New Orleans, identified with the Eat Fit seal right on the menu boards,” said Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and Ochsner Eat Fit founder. “From Jamaican chicken to brussels sprouts to shrimp remoulade and ravigote, there is something for everyone to enjoy and indulge in while still being mindful of whole-body wellness.”

For more than 10 years, Ochsner Eat Fit has worked alongside restaurant chefs and owners, and within the community, to make the healthy choice the easy choice, by creating flavorful recipes that fit into a healthy lifestyle.

“French Quarter Festival looks forward to welcoming more than 825,000 fans from all over the world this April,” said Kenneth Spears, French Quarter Festivals, Inc. Food and Beverage Director. “With more than 60 culinary vendors we provide food options for all, no matter the palette. When those fans see the Eat Fit seal on our menus, they know they don’t have to skip out on a taste of Louisiana cuisine.”

On festival day, look out for the Eat Fit seal on menus at each festival. For the most comprehensive menu information, download the free Ochsner Eat Fit mobile app powered by Ochsner. Festivalgoers can find a list of Eat Fit festival options, including the vendor name, food area, dish, photos and nutrition facts, all on the Eat Fit app. The app also features additional Eat Fit approved festival dishes not labeled on the menu boards.

All year, the Eat Fit App provides a wealth of information from Eat Fit approved restaurants, fine dining and festivals, hundreds of Eat Fit recipes, downloadable shopping guides to help navigate grocery stores and much more.

For more information about Ochsner Eat Fit, visit OchsnerEatFit.com.