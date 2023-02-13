NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Organizers of Bacchus Bash 2023, the epic, day-long party that precedes the renowned Bacchus parade, announced today the long-anticipated entertainment scheduled for this year’s Mardi Gras extravaganza. Officials are deeming it the biggest Bacchus Bash ever with live sets from Bag of Donuts, Mannie Fresh, Bucktown Allstars, The Topcats, Category 6, DJ TAF, DJ WIXX and more. The free, annual 14-hour block party kicks off at noon on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Generations Hall on 310 Andrew Higgins.



Full schedule for 2023 Bacchus Bash (DJs will perform between live music acts):

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Category 6

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Bucktown Allstars

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Topcats

5 p.m. – DJ Five

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Bag of Donuts

The 38th Annual Bacchus Bash, the huge Warehouse District block party, which has become one of New Orleans’ largest Mardi Gras traditions, takes place the Sunday before Fat Tuesday. The indoor/outdoor party showcases several stages, some of the city’s best local bands and great Mardi Gras drink specials.



The outdoor/indoor block party is free and open to the public, but VIP tickets are available for $100 each and include access to the outdoor grandstand, a premium open bar and a private indoor area with bathrooms. Anyone interested in purchasing VIP tickets should visit TheMetroNOLA.com or GenerationsHall.com.



Started in the 1980s, Bacchus Bash, the day and night long celebration, always precedes the renowned Bacchus parade and offers patrons the opportunity to watch the super Krewe of Bacchus in VIP fashion.