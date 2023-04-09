NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Join the museum for the return of Ogden After Hours on Thursday, April 20, in celebration of the 20th anniversary. The first Ogden After Hours will feature Afro-Louisiana musician, Bruce Sunpie Barnes. Sunpie Barnes is a New Orleans musician, former park ranger with the National Park Service, actor, photographer, book author, former high school biology teacher, former college football All-American and former NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs. His many careers have taken him far and wide. He has traveled to over 53 countries playing his own style Afro-Louisiana music incorporating blues, zydeco, gospel, Caribbean and African influenced rhythms and melodies.

Magnolia Ball Kickoff: Ogden After Hours attendees will also have the opportunity to buy discounted Magnolia Ball Patron Tickets. Although they normally sell for $200, Patron Tickets will be on a flash sale for $100! A purchased ticket will provide you with free admission to Ogden After Hours as well as a drink ticket for the O Bar.

Food will be available for purchase by The Gumbo Man.

