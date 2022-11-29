NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Find the perfect gift while also giving back to the art community. On December 3, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s annual Holiday Market will feature handmade, thoughtfully-curated items created by local artisans. Enjoy shopping while listening to live music by Teena May Nola and Rocky and snacks from Little Kitchen Nola. Museum members will also receive 20% off all in-store purchases.

2022 Holiday Market Artisans:

