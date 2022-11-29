NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Find the perfect gift while also giving back to the art community. On December 3, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s annual Holiday Market will feature handmade, thoughtfully-curated items created by local artisans. Enjoy shopping while listening to live music by Teena May Nola and Rocky and snacks from Little Kitchen Nola. Museum members will also receive 20% off all in-store purchases.
2022 Holiday Market Artisans:
- Adie Morton Art – Resin art, insect shadow boxes, prints, and paintings.
- By Our Hands Wellness – Herbal teas and crochet items
- Chubbs Made Leather – Leather wizard.
- Coralie Jewelry – Unique jewelry that repurposes found items including sheet music, postage stamps, cards and maps.
- Crazy Plant Bae – Expand your passion for plants, products and knowledge.
- Dré Glass – Jams, Jellies, and Hot Sauces that prioritize accessibility through packaged goods from Once Around the Kitchen.
- Earth Reverie – Handmade earth-based accessories.
- Exotica Apparel – Paintings, crochet and handmade items
- Inhabit Oyster Candles – Locally grown and hand-poured soy oyster candles.
- Jacob Reptile – Jacob Reptile is a native New Orleanian, multi-media artist who specializes in fiber arts. His personal artwork focuses on larger-than-life creatures and interactive curious objects.
- Jennifer Waller
- Lasalle & Jackson™ – Subtropical Soul Handmade in New Orleans.
- Lily Fein – Sculptural vessels that represent the body and movement
- Maddie Stratton – New Orleans-based painter and creator of Art History Coloring Books.
- Madonna Lily – A women-owned company based in New Orleans, Louisiana, that offers all natural body care and skincare handcrafted in small batches.
- Oxalis Apothecary – 100% Natural Skincare – from Plant-To-Body. Hyper-clean, effective, approachable plant and mineral based products for everyday rituals.
- And more
Click here for more information and to add to your calendar.