Ogden Museum of Southern Art O What A Night!

It was definitely “O What A Night!” when the Ogden Museum of Southern Art hosted its annual gala on Oct. 15.

Considered one of the premiere art events of the year, the fete attracted a multitude of artists and patrons to the museum.

The party started in the Patrick F. Taylor Library for cocktails presented by Sazerac, Inc., and a silent auction, sponsored by Neal Auction Company, which offered more than 100 items, including art and other interesting items to bid on.

Guests then moved to a tent adjacent to the Stephen Goldring Hall, where the main event took place.

Dinner was provided by Saba with desserts by Beth Biundo Sweets and a coffee bar provided by PJ’s Coffee.

Among the other highlights of the night was the presentation of the 2022 Opus Award to artist George Dunbar, whose “Rouville No. 128,” 2022, courtesy of the artist and Callan Contemporary, had the top bids in the live auction helmed by Swann Auction Galleries’ Nicholas Lowry.

Jeremy Davenport and KARMA! provided the night’s entertainment.

Event co-chairs were Penny Francis and Jason Waguespack.

Fun Fact

Auctioneer Nicholas Lowry always has a creative way to kick off the live auction, and this year was no different when he started it with bidding for love.

Penny Francis, Jason Waguespack

Jason Richards, Jennie West, Geneva Kernstein, David Kernstein

Kenneth Jordan II, Gregory Saunders

Artist George Dunbar

Michael Deas, Rebecca Corman, Charles Urstadt

William Andrews, Jessie Haynes, Aron Bela, Ron Hunter