Cocktail Riddle

Go down the rabbit hole and follow the Mad Hatter for a new kind of happy hour. “The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience” at The Burgundy House in the Marigny, is a unique hands-on, play-within-a-play-within-a-cocktail shaker party. I was recently given the opportunity to drink the magic potion and check it all out. Hosted be a cast of Wonderland characters, participants work to solve riddles, concoct mysterious teas and try to escape the wrath of the Queen of Hearts. Wildly popular in cities across the U.S. and internationally, including New York, San Francisco, Vancouver and Sydney, The Alice Experience is a great way to kick off a night of fun in a new way or celebrate a special occasion. Lagniappe: they also have non-alcoholic versions available for designated drivers or for those that choose not to imbibe. The chaotic fun continues through September; get tickets here.

Tales of the Cocktail

Speaking of cocktails, the internationally renowned, New Orleans’ own Tales of the Cocktail returns this week. A mecca for mixologists, bartenders, restaurateurs and cocktail enthusiasts alike features a week of events across the city. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, festival go-ers will have the chance to meet with top industry professionals and learn from a variety of in person or virtual seminars on all things cocktail. Cheers!

Beer, Bagels and More

The little corner of St. Louis Street and North Dorgenois is hopping. Tucked along the Lafitte Greenway, a blue warehouse space has been transformed into a gathering spot for brews (both beer and coffee), freshly baked bagels and brunch and a lively outdoor patio stopping spot. Anchored on the corner by Flour Moon Bagels (dine in or take away a dozen fresh bagels or sample a sandwich or open faced tartine), as well as the newly relocated Hey! Café & Coffee Roastery (a coffee fan favorite brew spot), the corner recently welcomed the opening of Skeeta Hawk Brewing, the latest homegrown brewhouse in the city. Make this your go-to stopping spot for refreshment while out for a bike ride or stroll along the Greenway, or a pre- or post- movie hang while catching the latest flick at the nearby Broad Theater.