Father’s Day is this Sunday. For those that celebrate dads or father figures, there’s plenty of local (and some not-so-local) treats that will bring a smile to their faces. We are a food-centric family, so anytime we can gift or enjoy something tasty, we are all in. Here are some ideas that I’ll be using for the dads and dads-adjacent people in my life. (Pro-tip: if you don’t celebrate Father’s Day, these selections are great ways to treat yourself or any loved one in your life any time.)

In the Spirits

For dads that enjoy a nice cocktail, top shelf bourbon makers Sweetens Cove recently released its latest blend, Kennessee. A master mix of Kentucky and Tennessee bourbons, any dad that loves an easy sipper will enjoy this special treat.

For dads that love an adult beverage and history, a visit to the Sazerac House is a great way to celebrate New Orleans cocktail culture, while learning about some iconic drinks. The museum features a spirits guide, cocktail basics and tastings. Take home a bottle of Sazerac, an array of bitters, cocktail accessories and more from the well-appointed gift shop.

I Scream, You Scream

My dad loves ice cream, but he doesn’t live in New Orleans so I can’t take him out to one of my favorite local spots. Luckily one of my favorite brands, Jeni’s, ships nationwide. They have a special “Father’s Day” collection with six pints of his favorite flavors. Who could turn down Brambleberry Crisp, Middle West Whiskey and Pecans, or Texas Sheet Cake (which, bonus, is Dairy-free – you’d never know – perfect for my mom’s sensitivities.)

Locally, you may want to stop by the iconic Angelo Brocato Ice Cream parlor, an institution since 1905, and pick up some cannoli to go, gelato, fresh fruit granita or more. There’s really no way to go wrong.

Coffee Lover

It’s summertime, so cold brew hits just right. For the coffee lover in your life, pair a bag of your favorite local coffee – either ground or whole beans (we love French Truck, Driftaway, and Coffee Science) – with a coffee grinder and this easy, peasy cold brew maker. For those looking for a quick fix, try pre-made cold brews from your favorite neighborhood spot, or refrigerated concentrates from CoolBrew or French Market Cold Brew. Pair with a dozen doughnuts or beignets and breakfast is served!

Cheese-Tastic

For the dad that loves things a little bit cheezy, why not take him to Flavortown? Guy Fieri’s BBQ Trash Can Nachos + Caliente Margaritas gift kit from Goldbelly is: a.) fun; b.) awesome; c.) interactive fun for the whole family. Seriously, while this may be a bit over the top, Fieri’s name is synonymous with a good food time, plus he has raised $25 million to aid restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. So win-win for all! Now, get on down to Flavortown.

Winner Winner

Sausage dinner! For dad that like to chill and grill, Cochon Butcher has a “Sausage Party for 8” (available in New Orleans or also shipped via Goldbelly) with house-made sausages ready for the grill, plus house-made Abita beer grain mustard. Just add your dad’s favorite beverage, and you are good to go.