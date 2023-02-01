Open House Entertaining

February brings plenty of opportunities to host friends and loved ones, and open-house style entertaining suits best this time of year. I enlisted local caterer, Mary Nell Bennett of Nell’s Catering Company, to share some pro-tips for your next soirée.

“People often get anxious about the idea of hosting a larger crowd, especially if the event is an open-house style format and for an extended period of time. My grandmother used to say that entertaining is all about the ‘pick-ups’, which was her phrase for small bites that are easy to pick-up, walk around with, and still be able to hold your drink. She loved a variety of fancy hors d’oeuvres but was not afraid to put out a less lavish crowd-pleaser, like her famous ‘Memaw’s Queso’ with Frito scoops. Variety is key. Center your table with a big grazing board and flank the other ends with two small bites & three family style offerings. Prep as much as you can beforehand. Small bites will usually keep for 1-2 days in the refrigerator and can be heated or assembled just before. Ditch the china and opt for a nicer, but small cocktail plate. There are so many quality disposable plates and utensil options now, many of which resemble real china and flatware. Or, if you want to stay semi-fancy, opt for finer, disposable plates but real flatware that are dishwasher safe and a heavy dinner napkin. For cocktails, pre-mix a specialty drink that can be dispensed. Most importantly, outsource some or all of your spread to lessen your stress!”

Outsource

Leave the heavy lifting to the pros. Nell’s Catering does full-service catering and offers many to-go options. Order favorites such as Shrimp & Orzo Pasta Salad, Beef Tenderloin, Country Ham Cuban Sliders, Brian’s Salad, Chicken & Waffles, Deviled Eggs and Goat Gouda Pimento Spread amongst others! Nell’s Catering Company, nellscateringcompany.com.

Lighten Your Load

Since you likely have no idea how many people will show up, give yourself a break and use paper. Scriptura, scriptura.com.

Mardi Gras Cups

When in New Orleans…serve guests their beverage in cups with a design of your choosing. Sparkle & Swag, sparkleandswag.com.

Timber

These beauties are perfect for your center spread or a king cake! Nola Boards, nolaboards.com.

Treat Yourself

Is it even a Mardi Gras party if there’s no king cake? Sucre, shopsucre.com.

A Regal Touch

With casual paper goods, it’s always fun to throw in fancier touches like this Royal themed “king cake knife”. Jade, jadenola.com.