NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louisiana-based Operation Spark, a tech bootcamp dedicated to changing lives by advancing technology skills for today’s workplace, is offering a 9-Day Teacher Training Course in the Fundamentals of Software Development to Louisiana high school teachers this summer. The training will be held from July 6-18, Monday-Friday , 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Registration link: bit.ly/opsparkteachertrainingregistration

Teachers can choose to attend via Zoom or join the instructor in person at Operation Spark’s Learning Lab, 514 Franklin Ave. in New Orleans. Live attendance is mandatory.

The priority registration deadline is May 3 and the final deadline is June 30. The cost for training is $450 per participant. If the training fee will be covered by the school/district, registration should be completed by a school/district administrator.

“With the passing of Senate Bill 191, core curriculum requirements are expanded to include computer science as an option. We’re honored that Operation Spark’s Fundmental and Advanced programs were specifically named in the Bill as accepted curricula” said Operation Spark Director of High School Programs Mayukh Raychaudhuri. “Starting with next year’s freshman class, students may elect to earn two units in computer science instead of a foreign language. So the demand for trained Computer Science teachers is high and we encourage school leaders, district leaders, and CTE decision makers to register their teachers for this essential training.”

The training will prepare teachers to co-teach Operation Spark’s Fundamentals curriculum with a full-time Operation Spark instructor. Educators who demonstrate advanced mastery of the content or those who co-teach with Operation Spark for two or more semesters can go on to license and independently teach the organization’s introductory course in their schools.

“Trained teachers are our boots on the ground in the classroom. They work with our instructors on a daily basis to collaboratively deliver dynamic and effective learning experiences in their classrooms,” said Raychaudhuri. “This has been a successful model for us over the past two years, both in terms of student outcomes and teacher development.”

Operation Spark’s high school curricula prepare students to obtain Industry Based Credentials in the Fundamentals of JavaScript, Functional Programming, and Web Development (Levels 1 and 2). Students who successfully complete the high school courses are eligible to enter Operation Spark’s workforce training after graduation to earn a Level 3 credential and enter high-wage employment in the software industry.

“As tech employers are transitioning to skills-based hiring practices, Operation Spark’s industry-focused training provides an opportunity for students who wish to enter the workforce right out of high school and obtain high-paying, in-demand jobs,” said John Fraboni, Operation Spark’s founder and CEO. “The software industry is a great place for young people to launch sustainable careers with tremendous growth potential.”

Please email Mayukh Raychaudhuri, our Director of High School Programs at mayukh@operationspark.org for more information on this teacher training or on bringing Operation Spark’s programs to your school.

For more information on Operation Spark, go to www.operationspark.org