NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan A. Hutson extended her gratitude to OPSO deputies and those from local and regional agencies that had a presence along the parade routes throughout Carnival Season. Throughout the season 70-140 OPSO deputies and a total of 218 officers from partner agencies were assigned to parade route public safety over the course of the 10 parade days.

“It was a great collaboration on the part of many different governmental agencies, community organizations and carnival Krewes,” said Sheriff Susan A. Hutson. “It shows what we as a city and state are capable of when we work together to achieve a common goal for the benefit of our communities.”

On any given day 120-200+ OPSO deputies, reserve deputies and support staff supported Carnival efforts by directly working parade route public safety, the mobile booking unit in the French Quarter, doing mounted or motorcycle patrol or manning our Operation Lost Kids Zone. In addition, about 30 OPSO deputies provided election security support for the special election in the 93rd representative district last Saturday.

“I’m extremely grateful for the support we received from our partner agencies, and I’m especially proud of the men and women of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office for stepping up to support our community,” Hutson said. “All of these officers stood alongside NOPD with pride to help maintain peace among the massive crowds, put smiles on the faces of parade goers and help keep the good times rolling.”

Over the course of the Carnival season, there were 86 total bookings at the Mobile Communications and alternate Intake and Processing Compound (IPC) Unit in the French Quarter this year, up significantly from the 22 individuals booked at the location in 2022. The charges processed included illegal carrying of weapons (76), drug arrests (4), theft (3), battery (2) and domestic (1). A total of 70 more were arrested and processed at IPC at the Orleans Justice Center for gun related charges from Feb. 16-21. In all, 382 people were processed on charges across the two-week period.

“We are grateful that our efforts and presence were able to prevent some possible crimes from happening. It took an immense effort behind the scenes to allow the city’s most amazing tradition to go forward and we look forward to future opportunities to show up whenever our city calls.”

OPSO Mardi Gras By the Numbers:

17 Partner Agencies (18 signed CEA w/ OPSO)

220+

OPSO deputies & support staff

210

Supporting officers

86

Arrests processed @ Mobile Booking Unit

272

Arrests processed @ IPC

