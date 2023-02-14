NEW ORLEANS (press release) – During the Krewe of Orpheus Captain’s Party, the Krewe of Bacchus King’s float will stop in front of the Sheraton New Orleans where Captain Sonny Borey, 2023 Monarchs, returning monarchs and celebrity guests will step onto the Canal Street balcony and raise a glass to their Bacchus counterpart in front of thousands of parade-goers.

WHO: Krewe of Orpheus Captain Sonny Borey, 2023 Monarchs Joey Fatone and Darren Chris, returning Monarchs Jonathan Silverman and Jennifer Finnigan, celebrity guests Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey, Justine Jeffre, Erik-Michael Estrada, Jamie Jones, Ryan Cabrera, King of Bacchus

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 20, Ι Captain’s Party begins at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Sheraton New Orleans’ Canal Street balcony