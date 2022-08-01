Raintree Children and Family Services’ Paint the Town Green Gala hosted their annual celebration for donors and supporters to help the organization continue its mission to provide needed services to at-risk children and youth and provide opportunities for growth via three core programs: Raintree’s Therapeutic Group Home, Therapeutic Foster Care program and Early Steps program. This was the organization’s first in-person event since before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, and more than $231,000 made this the highest total fundraised from this event.

The honoree this year was Lana Duke. Angel Wings Foundation served as the presenting sponsor, with Cindy Paulin representing. Other major sponsors were Atmos Energy, Monroe Vos Consulting and Eustis Mortgage.

The event took place on St. Patrick’s Day, so the City Park oak trees were illuminated in green lights that led up to the Arbor Room, aglow with gold lights hanging from the awnings. Each table featured white and gold decor with a white azalea tree as the centerpiece, which were auctioned off at the end of the night to directly benefit the children of Raintree.

Food and beverages were provided by Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, 12 Seasons Catering, La Louisiane Bakery, Chateau Country Club, Perrone and Sons, Palace Cafe, Haydel’s, Antoine’s, Drago’s, Urban South Brewery and Lana Duke Consulting. The Y’at Pack provided musical entertainment. An auction featured artwork, sports memorabilia, jewelry, and dining experiences.

Rebecca Gardner and Olivia Ventola served as Gala Co-Chairs.

Angela Lacour, Olivia Ventola, Rebecca Gardner and Eugenie Guillot

Cindy Paulin, Lana Duke, Kate DeKay and Kenny Malter

Katina Spera, Beckie Daniels, Rhonda Sharkawy and Lisa Eymand

Jean LeBourgeois, Neely Loring and Angie Tocco

LaShawna Schofield, Meredith Barousse and Alden Howard

Mark Romig, Natsha Wilson, Sonia Shoemaker and Melissa Warren