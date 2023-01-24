NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Riverwalk Outlets announces a creative outing for singles and couples leading into Valentine’s Day. Paint Your Heart Out On The River, an evening of painting and sipping, will be held on The Riverwalk Food Court Balcony, Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature couples and singles painting their own keepsake canvas, sipping beverages, enjoying music and accessing all the Riverwalk shopping and amenities.

“We want to start the romantic fun early this February,” said Yvette Gremillion-Watkins, general manager at Riverwalk Outlets. “Come enjoy a night out with us for Paint Your Heart Out On The River. Couples and singles are in for creative fun under the stars on the Mississippi River.”

Tickets to Riverwalk’s Paint Your Heart Out On The River are $35 per person and this event is open to adults 21 and older. Tickets are transferable and non-refundable, and validated parking is available. In case of inclement weather, Paint Your Heart Out will occur inside Riverwalk Outlets to protect patrons and paintings.

For more information and to purchase a ticket, please visit http://bit.ly/3DabLx8