Palm&Pine, One of the Best

Chefs Amarys and Jordan Henredon just have all the luck. The restaurant industry veterans opened their charming and daring Palm&Pine on Rampart Street at the edge of the French Quarter on July 9, 2019, only to be hit with a freak summer rainstorm flood on July 10, then a tropical storm shortly thereafter. In early October of 2019, the Hard Rock Hotel collapsed, killing two, and shutting down access to vehicular traffic to the neighborhood surrounding the disaster site, which included Palm & Pine. March 2020, brought the Covid 19 pandemic and the Henredons spent the next year cooking for Feed the Front-Line relief efforts. When Palm & Pine first opened it quickly became a bub for other industry veterans who bonded together to carry the restaurant through the tough times. The Henredons continued to bolster that community through the pandemic shut down when they used their own dwindling funds to serve free “All Ya’ll Meals,” on Mondays to hospitality industry workers.

Chefs Amarys and Jordon Henredon

The fierce sense of community shared by the couple with other members of the industry first developed when the Henredons worked as sous chefs in different restaurants. After hours they hosted a pop-up, the Old Portage, in the Black Penny bar, a popular spot for hospitality industry staff after their own shifts The couple recently turned the corner on Palm & Pine’s third anniversary in business, still holding fast to their goal of supporting their local community and the shared belief that the better the dining scene is in New Orleans, the more successful everyone is.

You know, the refreshing “a rising tide carries all ships,” approach to life.

After Hurricane Ida they hosted a Mexican Independence Day event to raise money for Free ALAS, an organization raising funds for undocumented residents who were not eligible for FEMA relief following the storm. They have a rotating ‘Solidarity Cocktail’ on the menu where proceeds of the special drink of the month go to a select non-profit or local charity. They support local farms, purveyors, producers, and fisherman and are proud to work and support Southern vendors and farmers including Covey Rise, JV Foods, Compostella Farm, and others highlighted on their website’s homepage.

Shrimp & Okra

The menu at Palm&Pine is based on the cuisines of “the South and South of That,” and changes frequently. Newly on offer are small plates of Hot Sausage Carimanolas, Sticky Grilled Rib Tips, and Cast- Iron Seared Gulf Shrimp with Tamarind Smothered Okra and Tomatoes, Curry Leaf Rice, and Peach & Fenugreek Butter. These pair well the Palm & Pain and the Ojo Del Tigre, both specialty cocktails from bartender, Kimberly Patton-Bragg. Pastry Chef Shalonda Berry recently rolled out a Fig Upside Down Cake and Peach Buttermilk Chess Pie.

Carimanolas

Through Monday Palm&Pine will offer a Coolinary menu for $45. Starters include a choice of the P&P Salad (Mississippi tomatoes, butter lettuce, Prima Donna Gouda, toasted pecans, Worcestershire dressing); Seafood Campechana (Gulf shrimp, octopus, and yellowfin tuna served with Mawi tostadas) or Hot Sausage Carimanolas (stuffed yuca fritters, garlic mayo, pickles)

Entrée choices are the aforementioned Cast Iron Gulf Shrimp dish; and Home Place Pork Belly with creamed cornbread, fermented hot sauce butter, and summer squash salad.

For dessert there are choices of Arroz Con Leche Flan with roasted pineapple, and toasted coconut; or the daily selection of house-made ice creams and sorbets.

There’s more. Palm&Pine will be offering drink specials for the upcoming Saints season for those headed to the game, or not. Here are the deals: Tecate beer plus any well spirit for $6; Shiner Bock beer and Don Q Rum for $7; and Victoria beer and Banhez Mezcal for $9

They have also continued their partnership with the Saenger Theatre, whereby season ticket holders will receive a complementary cocktail pairing or Kitten Club (spirit-free cocktail) with their dessert purchase on show nights. Palm & Pine will also continue to create themed cocktails for each upcoming Broadway show. Expect some fun, new cocktails for shows like Pretty Woman, The Lion King, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

In keeping with their desire to serve not just the general public but the hospitality industry more specifically Palm&Pine is open Thursday through Monday for dinner and offers a Late Nite menu on Fridays and Saturdays, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. Brunch is offered on Sunday morning.

This a whole lot of good will coming from one little restaurant. Bravo!