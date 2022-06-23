NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Tuesday, July 5, from 7-11 p.m., Palm&Pine is celebrating three years of business with a birthday party and all are invited to join in on the celebration.

The food will be all pop-up style with Emmylou’s BBQ, Que Pasta Latin Street Food and Only Flans by Chef Ely, and there will be delicious cocktails from P&P’s Bar Director Kimberly Patton-Bragg (including a signature birthday frozen drink) and other delicious cocktails from some P&P’s favorite faces.

Johnny Mastro & Mamas Boys are set to perform from 8-10pm and of course there will be Burlesque performances by Bella Blue.

Book here to reserve your seat now! $30 for a reserved seat and one signature Birthday Frozen Drink or $15 at the door, but no seat guaranteed.