NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Chefs Amarys and Jordan Herndon of Palm&Pine will pop up for one night in Jackson, Miss. for a special collaboration dinner with Chef Hunter Evans of Elvie’s. Elvie’s was named in the top 50 must-visit restaurants by the New York Times in 2022, so you don’t want to miss this!

During this collaboration at Elvie’s, guests can expect Palm&Pine-inspired dishes such as New Orleans Hot Tamales, Corner Store Crudo, Beef Heart Antichucho and Curried Bananas Foster. The Palm&Pine crew will also bring their signature cocktails to the event offering cocktails including the Bugs Bunny which features mezcal, P&P Damiana Liqueur, pineapple, lime, Caribbean bitters and herbs ain’t spritz.

Reservations will not be required as this one-night-only collaboration will be on a first come, first served basis.