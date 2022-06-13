NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Sunday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. join Paradigm Gardens for the most fun, unique, CUTE yoga class in New Orleans. Amongst the flowers, veggies, beautiful setting sun and with the adorable Cameroonian pygmy goats, come to Paradigm Gardens to do a real sun salutation and downward goat. They have partnered with master yoga teacher Jimena Urritia to provide you the best goat yoga experience around.

Class includes: 45 min goat yoga session, Paradigm yoga shirt, windowsill garden kit, dinner from refreshments, Paradigm Gardens souvenir glass.

Monday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Roots of Music is a monthly concert series celebrating the rhythmic foundations of modern Blues, Jazz, Reggae, Funk and Soul in a gorgeous garden setting.

What better theme in this New Orleans heat than an authentic Caribbean night in Paradigm’s garden oasis?! Featuring authentic Caribbean cuisine from Johnny’s Jamaican Grill & Queen Trini Lisa, Caribbean rum cocktails from Roulaison and pulsating rhythms from the nationally touring Reggae band Yard Squad to make you move your waist!

*$60 Ticket includes entertainment, food, and drinks and baby goats*

Also, feel free to BYOB.

Sunday, June 26, from 8-11 a.m.

Don’t have a garden, no problem! Come enjoy Paradigm Garden’s beautiful garden, do some summer shopping with top local arts & craft vendors, and enjoy a delicious brunch, fresh squeezed juices from award-winning Chef Pat of Karibu Kitchen. This is a free event, but registration is required.

All tickets and registration can be found here.