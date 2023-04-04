NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Paradigm Gardens is a lush garden oasis tucked away in Central City. We create a unique and memorable experience replete with scrumptious vitals prepared by New Orleans’ top chefs, refreshing libations, infectious rhythms from the city’s best bands and DJ’s who keep the crowd grooving under the stars in the our verdant Central City garden sanctuary.

***AFTER A THREE-YEAR HIATUS PARADIGM GARDENS ACCLAIMED CONCERT/DINNER SERIES IS BACK***

After a hiatus of more than three years, our critically acclaimed Concert Dinner Series night is back and in full effect!

Tuesday, April 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. – Featuring our all-star culinary cast of Ancora, Boucherie, Fritai, Brasa, and Chef Jason Goodenough will be serving up award-winning food from the oven and grill while nationally touring band Mighty Joshua serenades on stage. Miel Brewing will be serving up delicious brews on tap, and Roulaison Rum and Cathead Vodka will be serving up refreshing garden cocktails.

Tickets are $100 and are all-inclusive of food, drinks, and vibes. Event is also BYOB

***Goat Yoga***

Saturday, April 29, 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – Join us for the most fun, unique, CUTE Yoga class in New Orleans. Amongst the flowers, veggies, and with the adorable Cameroonian pygmy goats, come to Paradigm Gardens to do a real sun salutation and downward goat. We have partnered with master yoga teacher Jimena Urritia to provide you the best goat yoga experience around. Also included is a Paradigm Gardens hat, scrumptious, nutritious empanadas from EmpaNOLA & fresh-squeezed Paradigm mint, strawberry lemonade, as well as a Paradigm windowsill garden starter kit.

***Paradigm Market Brunch & Plant Sale***

Sunday, April 16 & 23 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Don’t have a garden, no problem! Come enjoy our beautiful garden, do some summer shopping with top local arts & craft vendors, and enjoy a delicious brunch, fresh squeezed juices from award-winning Chef Dave Barbeau of Resurrection Garden

All tickets available on the Paradigm Gardens’ website. For additional information, updates and offers, visit Paradigm Gardens on the following platforms:

Venue Web: www.paradigmgardensnola.com/calendar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmgardensnola

Instagram: @Paradigm_Gardens