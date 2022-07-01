NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This summer, Peacock Room, the elegant and vibrant cocktail bar at the heart of Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, will continue to welcome New Orleans in to experience beautiful and memorable musical performances while enjoying spectacular cocktails and delicious bites.

New to the Peacock Room, Joshua Starkman will be bringing his “Have a Great Day” Showcase on the evenings of Wednesday, July 20 and Wednesday, August 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. The showcase will feature Joshua accompanied by some of the finest musicians in the city. Patrons will recognize many performers from his “Have a Great Day” series on social media. However, the showcase will also provide a space for newer musicians to show off their talents and latest music.

Thursdays will see the spectacular residency that’s become popular with Peacock Room patrons – Da Lovebirds. Led by contemporary jazz singer and “the Songbird of New Orleans,” Robin Barnes, these evenings of gorgeous music in a perfectly paired setting have proved to be an amazing way to start the weekend.

Sundays at Peacock Room begin with the beloved Jazz Brunch series, with brunch service beginning at 10 a.m. and performances starting at 11 a.m. Guests can dig in to the tasty delights like the Peacock Tower, with a sampling of three eggs benedict, croissant bites, fresh fruit and yogurt parfait; the Eggs Benedict on homemade buttermilk biscuit with bacon or smoked salmon (gluten-free guests can substitute the biscuit with our Mushroom Fritter); or the American Breakfast while listening to some of the best jazz in the city. Enjoy cocktails like the Grapefruit Julius or the Washoku Marii while experiencing New Orleans-based musicians Rachel “Mama Ray” Murray and Joe Bouchá as they create ambrosial R&B and neo-soul sounds conducive to all occasions in this elegant jewel-toned parlor for Jazz Brunch. Other Sundays in the series, catch amazing jazz trumpeter Jelani Bauman. Talented jazz/blues singer Ruth Marie will be joined by Mark Monistere Sunday nights from 7 to 9 p.m.

While enjoying some of the best contemporary jazz in the Crescent City, Peacock Room guests can also enjoy a contemporary selection of exceptional, hard-to-come-by spirits and evocative craft cocktails, such as the Patagonian Paloma, made with Trakal, lime, and Fever-Tree Pink Grapefruit; or the Copper Canvas, made with Malfy Blood Orange Gin, Grand Marnier, Pimm’s #1, cucumber and sparkling wine. And for those who come hungry, the menu features delicious dishes like the Peacock Smash Burger, Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich, Tuna Ceviche, and Crawtator Crusted Oysters.

Space for these performances at Peacock Room will be available on a first come, first served basis. Dining reservations are recommended.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 20 & August 10: 7-9 p.m. | Joshua Starkman’s “Have a Great Day” Showcase

Thursdays: 8-10 p.m. | Da Lovebirds

Sundays, July 3 & 10 + August 21 & 28: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Jazz Brunch with Rachel Murray

*performances begin at 11 a.m.

Sundays, July 17, 24 & 31 + August 7 & 14: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Jazz Brunch with Jelani Bauman

*performances begin at 11 a.m.

Sundays: 7 p.m.-9 p.m. | Ruth Marie and Mark Monistere

WHERE: Peacock Room | Hotel Fontenot

501 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA 70130

For more information, visit PeacockRoomNola.com or contact 504-571-1818. You can also follow Peacock Room on Instagram and Facebook @peacockroomnola for future updates about cocktails, dishes, partnerships, pop-ups and more. And to find out more about Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, go to www.hotelfontenot.com.