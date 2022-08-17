NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Peacock Room will be hosting a jazz and sword-swallowing event with Gigi DeLuxe on Saturday, Sept. 3. Performances will kick off each hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Gigi DeLuxe and the New Orleans Sidesteppers, brining you back to the golden age of jazz with their selection of beautiful, sultry well-loved jazz standards, opulent showgirl costumes reminiscent of the Cotton Club and the Tropicana, and an unexpected surprise that sets them apart from everyone else: sword swallowing! There will also be a glitter buffet by Elektra Cosmetics. Brunch reservations will be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and can be made online at peacockroomnola.com.

Peacock Room is featuring a new cocktail this month: My Favorite Languages, which is a nod to the national cocktail of Brazil, the Caipirinha, adding interest and complexity with the addition of local muscadine fruit and Japanese Shochu as well as the Cachaça and lime you typically find in a Caipirinha. The drink will be available through August 31 with a portion of the proceeds going to The Trevor Project. Locals and visitors are encouraged to stop in at Peacock Room before or after their COOLinary New Orleans dining experiences and try My Favorite Languages.

And in time for Canned Cocktail Day coming up Sept 10, Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, the cafe at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, has canned some of their favorite cocktails – the El Pavo Real and Right Place/Wrong Time – available for folks to purchase in person and take to go.

The cocktails are found in their original versions in Peacock Room, with El Pavo Real (Patron Silver Tequila, Ancho Reyes, hibiscus, pomegranate) refreshing and floral with a hint of ancho chile heat, and Right Place/Wrong Time (Grey Goose vodka, coffee, coconut cream) as the bar’s take on an “espresso martini.”